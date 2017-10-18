LONDON -- All Adrian Peterson needed was an opportunity.

Peterson was named the NFC offensive player of the week Wednesday after running for 134 yards and two touchdowns in his first game since being traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

It is his first weekly honor since Week 14 of the 2012 season and his eighth overall.

"It's amazing," Peterson said. "You think about the first four weeks and sitting on the sideline. First time in my career averaging less than 10 plays a game for four weeks, and then for this opportunity for the trade to happen and then to come back my first game and be named NFC player of the week.

"It's like a story that you see in a book."

Peterson carried the ball 26 times during the Cardinals' 38-33 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had just 27 carries in the first four games of the season with the New Orleans Saints. He didn't have more than nine carries in a game.

"It's a blessing," Peterson said of his new situation. "I'm just thankful for all the people that's been praying for me and keeping me up. There were times I was down mentally but just kept the faith and kept believing and kept working, and the opportunity came and I was able to take advantage of it. It's nice. It's something I'll remember for sure."

Peterson, 32, spent the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for 11,747 yards. He was the league MVP in 2012, when he rushed for 2,097 yards.