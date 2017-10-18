Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL supports the causes behind the players' protests during the national anthem but says he still wants them to stand. (1:18)

NFL owners expressed their belief that players should stand for the national anthem in meetings Wednesday, but focused on how the league can address the concerns of players who are protesting during it, commissioner Roger Goodell said.

Goodell noted that only six to seven players currently are protesting during the national anthem and said the league is going to continue to work to put that at number at zero by addressing the underlying issues of those protests. He said owners expressed a support for the efforts that players have identified and recognize these are important issues in our communities.

"We want to make sure we are understanding what the players are talking about," Goodell said. "And that's complex."

Editor's Picks Eagles' Long to donate rest of 2017 salary Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long is donating the rest of his year's salary to increase educational equality.

Bolts' Brown outlines next steps after protest The Lightning's J.T. Brown says he is done raising his first during the national anthem, but he did outline a series of steps that he hopes will help solve social problems.

Dallas, AT&T Stadium to host 2018 NFL draft Dallas will take the baton from Philadelphia and host the 2018 NFL draft, with the three-day event taking place at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 2 Related

NFL players and owners have scheduled a follow-up meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 31 to continue their discussions from Tuesday on how the league and players can work together to support causes and issues of importance to the players, sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The meeting likely will take place once again at the league headquarters in New York. The expectation is that such meetings will continue on a regular basis for the foreseeable future.

The commissioner said owners didn't discuss the possibility of individual teams disciplining its players that protest during the national anthem, saying it "wasn't necessary." He said Wednesday's meeting was about making sure teams understood the dialogue that took place in Tuesday's meeting between players and owners on social issues.

Asked what the league would do if a team decided to discipline its players, Goodell said he didn't want to get into hypotheticals. He reiterated that no changes were made to official policy.

Goodell said he understands that the league's fans have voiced their displeasure at the protests but noted that the players who are protesting aren't doing so to be disrespectful to the flag.

Goodell said he has not talked about the protests with President Donald Trump, who has been very vocal about his disappointment with the protests.

Trump tweeted criticism of the NFL again Wednesday morning: "The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country!''

Asked if he understood what the issues were that concerned the players, Goodell listed criminal justice reform, bail reform and mandatory sentencing as some of those issues. He also talked about what ht league can do to impact equality issues, whether that be educational or economic.

"We're not afraid of the tough conversations," Goodell said. "That's what we are having with our players. That's what we had [Tuesday] to understand one another. Out of those discussions, they understand the owners and the NFL really care about their issues. That's what dialogue is all about. To get that understanding between different parties.

"That's where real change really happens. That's the opportunity for us in our communities."

Goodell labeled the fall meetings as "productive" overall and said the owners received several reports, including from the competition committee. The owners reviewed the first six weeks of the season, examining margin of victory, penalties and officiating and were pleased with the season so far.

The owners also talked about the league's partnerships, including one with Ticket Master, and received a healthy and safety report.

Most of Goodell's news conference was dedicated to the national anthem discussion, but the commissioner also answered questions on the lawsuit filed by Aaron Hernandez's family against the NFL, alleging that players weren't adequately warned about the dangers of CTE and on the pace of play of games this season.

Of the Hernandez lawsuit, Goodell said the NFL will let is lawyers deal with that. Goodell said he was pleased so far with the pace of play, crediting the 40-second clock, centralized replay and the officials' access to Microsoft Surface tablets as reasons for the positive change. He acknowledged, however, that the league has a long way to go.