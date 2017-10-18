CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin left practice on Wednesday and was listed as a non-participant with a knee injury.

Benjamin walked off under his own power, and when asked about the 6-foot-5 receiver, Panthers coach Ron Rivera simply said, "Knee.''

Kelvin Benjamin went down awkwardly in a game against the Saints in Week 3 and tweaked his knee. Photo by Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Benjamin has worked on the sideline periodically the past few weeks of practice to strengthen the left knee that he tweaked in a 34-13 loss to New Orleans in Week 3.

Benjamin went down awkwardly in the second quarter when tackled from behind after a short catch over the middle. On the play, the left knee that suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the 2015 training camp twisted under the defender. Benjamin sat out the remainder of the game.

An MRI showed no structural damage, and Benjamin has played the past three games. He had nine catches for 99 yards in last Thursday's loss to Philadelphia. He ranks third on the team in receptions with 26 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown.

But Wednesday was the first time Benjamin left practice.

Meanwhile, middle linebacker Luke Kuechly remains in the concussion protocol for the third time in three years. His status for Sunday's game at Chicago remains uncertain.

He rode a stationary bike during the media portion of Wednesday's practice.