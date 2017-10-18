Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says the team is focused on controlling what they can and the pending Ezekiel Elliott suspension has not changed anything. (0:36)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott acknowledged the appeals process has been "a little tiring," but he is not ready to end his fight with the NFL over a six-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy.

"When you get accused of something of that magnitude, you kind of get labeled as an abuser, and that's not me," Elliott said. "That's not how I want to be seen. That's not what I want to represent to my family. So I mean it's just important for me to fight."

Although Elliott was not charged by Columbus, Ohio, authorities, the NFL said it had "persuasive" evidence that he committed domestic violence against a former girlfriend on multiple occasions in the summer of 2016.

On Tuesday, Elliott was granted a temporary restraining order by a New York judge, which will allow Elliott to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. The hearing for an injunction is set to be heard on or before Oct. 30.

"There's been a lot of hard work, and it's definitely a tough job, but they've served me well," Elliott said of his legal team.

If Elliott wins the injunction, he could be eligible to play for the remainder of the season; however, the possibility exists that he could serve the suspension in 2018.

Elliott was initially suspended by the NFL in August, but he won a reprieve in a Texas court with an injunction. Last week, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals threw out the decision, which led the NFL to place him on the suspended list. He was unable to be with the team on Tuesday, but took part in Wednesday's practice after the temporary restraining order was issued Tuesday night.

"It's been so many ups and downs, lefts and rights, that you don't really know what's coming up next," Elliott said. "You just got to take it day by day and be ready for whatever is going to be needed."

He had a conversation with coach Jason Garrett after the ruling was announced. Several teammates said they were glad to learn Elliott will be back, even if it might just temporary.

"It's great to have him back," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "Any chance we get with him in the backfield we're going to take it. It's an exciting week. If he's playing, we're obviously happy to have him."

Elliott is glad to have the support of his teammates.

"We're a very close group," Elliott said. "We've talked about it many a time and that's what family is for, that's what a brotherhood is for, just to reach out. My teammates have done a great job picking me up when I'm down and making sure I'm able to stay focused and be the running back I need to be for this team."