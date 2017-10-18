FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has a new nickname, courtesy of coach Bill Belichick.

Just call him "Twinkle Toes."

Belichick playfully ribbed Gronkowski in front of teammates as he reviewed his 33-yard touchdown catch against the New York Jets on Sunday, a play in which the 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end high-stepped into the end zone after racing away from safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

Bill Belichick's reference to Rob "Twinkle Toes" Gronkowski drew some laughter from fellow players. Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

"He says I got twinkle toes. I'll take twinkle toes," Gronkowski said Wednesday with a touch of humor. "I like when I have twinkle toes; that means I'm feeling good. I'm feeling it."

Belichick also included the high-stepping Gronkowski as part of his "plays of the week" segment on Patriots.com, circling his legs as he reviewed the play with a smile and laugh.

Gronkowski smiled while saying he takes the nickname as a compliment.

Fullback James Develin, one of Gronkowski's close friends on the team who is often in the tight end meeting room, said Belichick's reference to twinkle toes sparked some laughter among players.

"Anytime you can kind of have a laugh with these guys; we put in long hours and some really hard work, so anytime you have one of those moments where you can let your guard down and laugh with your teammates, it's a good team-building experience," he said.

"Anyone that has seen Rob play, he's certainly not twinkle toes. It's just fun, man. Rob plays the game the way it's supposed to be played -- hard between the whistles -- and then he likes to show his personality and have a little fun with it. That's great, because at the end of the day, this is still just a game, which we've all been playing since we were kids."

Gronkowski has 26 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns this season.