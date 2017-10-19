Alex Smith weighs in on the controversial hit he took from Steelers S Mike Mitchell. (0:27)

The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell $48,620 for his late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith last Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mitchell is appealing the fine, the source told Schefter.

Smith has been vocal about the hit, saying he was "fired up" following the Chiefs' 19-13 loss because of the play and then calling the hit "as flagrant as it gets" on Tuesday after he had a chance to watch video of the play.

Mitchell received a 15-yard penalty for the hit. On Monday he said that he tripped and then was shoved by a teammate before hitting Smith.

"I'm not a dirty player," Mitchell said.

Mitchell has twice been fined before by the NFL for unnecessary roughness.