          Steelers' Mike Mitchell fined $48K for late hit on Chiefs' Alex Smith

          play
          Smith on hit: 'I felt like it was extremely late' (0:27)

          Alex Smith weighs in on the controversial hit he took from Steelers S Mike Mitchell. (0:27)

          12:26 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell $48,620 for his late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith last Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Mitchell is appealing the fine, the source told Schefter.

          Smith has been vocal about the hit, saying he was "fired up" following the Chiefs' 19-13 loss because of the play and then calling the hit "as flagrant as it gets" on Tuesday after he had a chance to watch video of the play.

          Mitchell received a 15-yard penalty for the hit. On Monday he said that he tripped and then was shoved by a teammate before hitting Smith.

          "I'm not a dirty player," Mitchell said.

          Mitchell has twice been fined before by the NFL for unnecessary roughness.

