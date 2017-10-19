ASHBURN, Virginia -- The Washington Redskins placed Jonathan Allen on injured reserve because of his Lisfranc injury, but they're holding out hope that his season isn't over.

Because teams can return two players per season off injured reserve, the Redskins won't completely rule Allen out for the season, multiple sources told ESPN.

One source told ESPN that this is a "just in case" scenario and the team doesn't want to close the door on a possible return before seeing where Allen's recovery is at after eight weeks. He had surgery Wednesday, and there is at least some level of optimism that he could return, multiple sources said.

It would be a quick recovery. By comparison, Redskins tackle Morgan Moses underwent the same procedure at the end of the 2014 season and was told to apply no pressure to his foot for six to eight weeks.

The Redskins already have kicker Dustin Hopkins (hip) on injured reserve, and he might be able to return after eight weeks, if needed. Considering the Redskins (3-2) don't have anyone else yet on injured reserve who is eligible to return -- and where they're at in the season -- it makes sense to hold out hope for a comeback.

Regardless, Allen's extended loss is a blow to the defensive line. Though he only has one sack, he and Matt Ioannidis have paired to provide an effective pass rush push in the middle of the line, leaving quarterbacks with less room to escape and the edge rushers with more chances for sacks.

The Redskins selected Allen with the 17th pick of the draft in April.