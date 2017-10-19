JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette says he believes his sprained right ankle will not keep him out Sunday against Indianapolis, but said "it's up to my coaches if they're going to let me play or not."

Fournette said Thursday that he ran for the first time since he was injured late in the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. He's expected to do some change-of-direction work Friday to see if his ankle can handle the strain.

If it is up to Fournette, he'll be on the field against the Colts.

"[The injury] wasn't nothing too serious," he said. "Everything was progressing, so just taking it a day at a time right now."

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette ran for a 75-yard touchdown on Sunday against the Rams but later suffered a sprained ankle in the game. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Fournette was injured when he was tackled by Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson on a first-down run with 9:58 to play. His foot appeared to get caught underneath him as he was being brought to the ground. He got up and tried to hop to the sideline before he went back to the ground.

Coach Doug Marrone said Fournette was cleared to return to the game, but he was not on the field during the Jaguars' last possession. Not having Fournette would obviously be a significant loss because he is the key to the Jaguars' offense, which leads the NFL in rushing (165.8 yards per game).

Fournette is second in the league in rushing (596 yards) and carries (130) and also has 15 catches for 136 yards. He accounts for 36.4 percent of the Jaguars' total offensive yardage.

That's a higher percentage than any other non-quarterback in the NFL, except for Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt (38.1 percent) and Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown (38.1 percent).