JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is not a fan of the NFL's International Series -- at least not from a logistics standpoint.

The Rams are playing in London for the second straight year, serving as the home team for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Twickenham Stadium. That trip forced the Rams to spend nearly six full days in Jacksonville, Florida, before flying to London on Thursday afternoon.

"Terrible," Gurley said after Thursday's practice from the University of North Florida, when asked if he has been able to get into a routine with an unconventional schedule. "They need to stop this, all this stuff. This London, this Mexico City stuff, it needs to stop."

The Rams will have their bye week after Sunday's game, just like they did last year, when they played against the New York Giants at Twickenham Stadium. The Rams are also expected to play International Series games in 2018 and 2019, by virtue of playing out of a temporary facility in Los Angeles.

From the start of 2016 to the end of 2017, no team will travel more regular-season miles than the Rams.

"It's cool playing over there, don't get me wrong," Gurley said of London. "Just more of the long week, messes up a bunch of people's schedules. I'm pretty sure y'all [the media] wanna be in y'all bed right now, too. But naw, it's all good. It'll be love. The fans over there are great."