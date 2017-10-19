RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks expect to have defensive lineman Michael Bennett available for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, according to coach Pete Carroll.

Bennett's status has been uncertain because of a plantar fascia foot injury he suffered in Week 5 against the Rams, before Seattle's bye. Bennett said Wednesday that he plans to play, but he was still in pain and didn't practice that day. Bennett returned to practice Thursday as a full participant.

"He practiced today, made it through it," Carroll said. "He's a little sore, but he made it through all of the work, so he looks like he's ready to go."

Starting cornerback Jeremy Lane's status is uncertain because of a groin injury he suffered in Week 4 vs. the Colts. Lane hadn't practiced until Thursday, when he was a full participant. Carroll said the team would need to see how his groin responded before knowing if he would be available Sunday.

Carroll was also noncommittal about running back C.J. Prosise, who missed Seattle's past two games because of an ankle injury. He was limited Wednesday and a full participant Thursday.

Defensive end end Quinton Jefferson will be available Sunday. Carroll said he's able to play with a cast protecting his surgically repaired right hand, where he broke the fourth metacarpal bone in practice shortly after Seattle brought him back earlier this month.

Jefferson, a 2016 fifth-round pick by the Seahawks, is among Seattle's backup defensive ends who will see increased roles in Cliff Avril's absence. Carroll confirmed Thursday that Avril would be put on injured reserve in the coming days and said Avril was still gathering information before making a decision on whether he would have surgery on his neck.

Avril was injured in Week 4, when he dived to tackle Jacoby Brissett from behind and his chin landed on the back of the quarterback's heel.

Carroll said it was uncertain as to whether Avril, 31, would be able to play again.

"We have to wait and see on that," he said. "That's really up to the docs and Cliff and all that kind of stuff, and I'm one-thousand percent supportive of whatever we need to do here to help him, and so that's why we're taking our time. The IR thing gives him six weeks at least to figure whatever else we can figure out. But he's not sure what's best for him right now and he's trying to find that out. We're giving him hopefully a good sense and a comfort that we're going to support it all the way throughout and figure out what's best and all that."