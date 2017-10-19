Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery Thursday on his broken collarbone, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Packers now must decide whether to keep Rodgers on the roster or put him on injured reserve.

Even if they put Rodgers on IR, he could still return after eight weeks.

"As far as Aaron's situation, our focus clearly is just to get through the surgery and just see where he is," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday. "I'm not personally looking in that direction. My focus is on Aaron's health right now."

Rodgers broke his right clavicle in Sunday's loss at Minnesota after Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hit Rodgers and took him to the ground. Rodgers landed on his right shoulder.

This is a different course of action than four years ago, when Rodgers broke his left clavicle. He did not undergo surgery then and missed seven games. The Packers went 2-4-1 using three different quarterbacks in Rodgers' absence in 2013. Rodgers returned for the regular-season finale -- a game the Packers won to make the playoffs.

Brett Hundley will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Saints at Lambeau Field. Hundley threw one touchdown and three interceptions in relief of Rodgers against the Vikings.

NFL Network first reported Rodgers' surgery.