OAKLAND, Calif. -- Marshawn Lynch was ejected from the Oakland Raiders' home game against the Kansas City Chiefs midway through the second quarter Thursday night for making contact with an official.

Lynch ran off the sideline and into a scrum after Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters hit Raiders quarterback Derek Carr late, drawing a flag. Several Raiders offensive linemen went after Peters, an Oakland native and close friend of Lynch.

Peters showed up for the game wearing a Beast Mode sweatshirt, which is Lynch's apparel line.

Lynch, who had two carries for 9 yards before the ejection, bumped line judge Julian Mapp in the chest and then grabbed the official by the jersey before letting go and tending to Peters.

Physical contact with an official carries a fine of $30,387. If the NFL suspends Lynch for coming off the bench to join the altercation, it would cost him a game check of $79,411.

San Francisco's KRON reported that Lynch dressed and left the Raiders' locker room and headed to his car after being ejected.