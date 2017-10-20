GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The plan for Aaron Rodgers' recovery -- and possible chance to return this season -- was being finalized on Friday, one day after the Green Bay Packers quarterback underwent surgery to repair his broken collarbone.

"I think it will be clear when the discussion is completed, and we'll make that decision," McCarthy said Friday. "That's what the conversations are for today."

That would indicate that the Packers are strongly considering placing Rodgers on injured reserve. Even if they go that route, they still could bring him back after eight weeks. If that move was made before Sunday's game against the Saints, then Rodgers would be eligible for the Week 15 game at Carolina.

"We're actually discussing all the long-term options at this point," McCarthy said. "The focus has been on Aaron's health, making sure everything went well with the surgery and those discussions will continue."

McCarthy said Rodgers would not attend Sunday's game at Lambeau Field because he's recovering out of town. Team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie did not perform the surgery to repair Rodgers' broken right clavicle, but McCarthy said McKenzie reported to him that the surgery went well.

"Everything went very well is my understanding talking with Dr. McKenzie, and he's recovering," McCarthy said.

The last time Rodgers broke his collarbone -- his left (non-throwing) clavicle in 2013 -- he remained on the roster and returned after seven weeks. He did not undergo surgery after that injury, which occurred in Week 9. He returned for the regular-season finale, a game the Packers won at Chicago to capture the NFC North and a playoff spot.

At 4-2 after last Sunday's loss at Minnesota, where Rodgers was injured after linebacker Anthony Barr hit him and fell on him after a pass outside the pocket, the Packers are tied with the Vikings for first place in the NFC North. Brett Hundley will make his first NFL start in place of Rodgers on Sunday.

Even though the Packers won't have Rodgers, they might have both of their starting tackles on the field to protect Hundley. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga cleared the concussion protocol on Friday, and left tackle David Bakhtiari has been able to practice, albeit on a limited basis, this week despite a recurring hamstring injury.