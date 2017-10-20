Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is still waiting to hear what the doctors have to say in regards to Leonard Fournette's ankle injury. (0:48)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who is still recovering from a right ankle injury he suffered last Sunday, is one of three starters questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Receiver Marqise Lee (knee) and safety Tashaun Gipson (neck) also are questionable. Center Brandon Linder (illness) will miss his third consecutive game.

Fournette did not practice all week but said Thursday that he believed he would be able to play against the Colts. He was injured in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Fournette is second in the league in rushing (596 yards) and carries (130) and also has 15 catches for 136 yards. He accounts for 36 percent of the Jaguars' total offensive yardage.

Chris Ivory is Jacksonville's second-leading rusher, with 162 yards on 40 carries.

Lee, who leads the Jaguars with 291 receiving yards, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but participated in Friday's workout on a limited basis. Gipson, who leads the team with three interceptions, missed Wednesday's practice and was limited on Thursday and Friday.