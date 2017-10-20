NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans might need to make a game-time decision on two of their top offensive playmakers, running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring) and tight end Delanie Walker (calf), Sunday at Cleveland. Both are listed as questionable.

Murray returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. Walker didn't practice Friday after being a limited participant on Thursday.

Coach Mike Mularkey said Murray's recovery is "very similar" to what he faced in Week 3 leading up to the Seattle game. Murray missed Wednesday and Thursday practices after tweaking his hamstring the week before and returned to practice on a limited basis Friday before rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown on that Sunday vs. the Seahawks.

Murray said he needed to take a step back and look at the supplements he's taking to fix the hamstring injury that has hampered him on and off since training camp.

"It's very frustrating," said Murray, who has 313 rushing yards in his six games this season. "If it's something I can play though and fight through, I'm going to try to do that and worry about the aftermath when it's done. No matter what the repercussions may be."

"These are the kind of things you usually don't play on, so we'll see. I'll have to do an extensive workout prior to the game and see how I feel."

The Titans have contingency plans if Murray can't go -- which would include a lot of Derrick Henry, who says he's ready to take advantage of the opportunity if he has to dominate the load this week. David Fluellen would back up Henry and practice-squad running back Khalfani Muhammad would be called up to provide depth.

Murray suffered a hamstring injury early in August during training camp that caused him to miss a couple of weeks. He had a tweak of that injury in Week 2 vs the Jaguars, which caused him to miss two practices but no games. He tweaked the hamstring again early in Monday's game against the Colts and was seen on the sidelines with a large wrap during the game, but he did not miss significant action.

Walker's upper calf became sore Thursday so Mularkey said he cut back on the veteran's workload, particularly because the Titans are on a short week. Walker, who has routinely drawn double and triple coverage as the Titans' most threatening receiving option this season, has played through minor lower-body injuries in the past.

Titans outside linebacker Derrick Morgan is also listed as questionable with an abdomen strain suffered Monday. Titans 2016 second-round pick Kevin Dodd would be active for only the second time this season if Morgan can't go.