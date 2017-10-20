Patriots QB Tom Brady believes that this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons is a big game for both teams, saying "we need to show up for all four quarters." (0:41)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Accuracy has been an integral part of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's success, and he said Friday that it isn't where it needs to be this season.

"When the throws are there, I have to be able to make them," he said in anticipation of Sunday night's home game against the Atlanta Falcons. "It's disappointing when I don't. ... I wish I hit them all. I'm capable of hitting them all. I need to be able to do that."

Brady completed 20 of 38 passes for 257 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's win over the New York Jets.

Tom Brady said his accuracy "comes down to technique and fundamentals and making sure everything is working."

He had been limited in practice leading up to that game with what the team said was a left shoulder injury. Asked how he feels physically this week, Brady said, "Good. I'm not on the injury report, right? I feel really good."

The week before, in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady threw behind wide-open receiver Chris Hogan on the opening drive, leading to Brady's first interception of the season.

It was an uncharacteristic mistake, and he followed it up against the Jets with a few passes that floated, one of which was a second-quarter throw toward the sideline that could have been intercepted by cornerback Buster Skrine.

Brady said his accuracy "comes down to technique and fundamentals and making sure everything is working," which he added is "a constant daily thing that you're working on."

He specifically highlighted the red zone as a trouble spot. The Patriots are tied for the NFL lead with 25 trips inside the red zone, but have been held to 14 touchdowns in those situations.

For a contrast, the league-leading Green Bay Packers have had 22 trips inside the red zone and have scored 16 touchdowns.

"Some of these games wouldn't be as close if I was playing better in the red area," Brady said. "I think some of those missed opportunities in the pass game with me hitting guys would really help our team. Hopefully I can do a better job for this team."

On the season, Brady has completed 153 of 233 passes (65.7 percent) for 1,959 yards, with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.