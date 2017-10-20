Marshawn Lynch was ejected from Thursday's game against the Chiefs after running onto the field and making contact with an official during a scuffle. (0:47)

Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch has been suspended without pay for one game for unsportsmanlike conduct in Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he made contact with a referee.

The referee was diffusing an active confrontation in which Lynch was not a participant.

Editor's Picks Raiders' Penn: Lynch protecting cousin Peters Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn said Marshawn Lynch was protecting Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters when Lynch ran onto the field in the middle of a melee in the Raiders' 31-30 victory Thursday night.

Jon Runyan, the NFL VP of Football Operations, noted in a letter to Lynch: "You made deliberate physical contact with one of our game officials as he was diffusing an active confrontation between players. You were disqualified for your inappropriate and unsportsmanlike actions. Your conduct included pushing the game official and grabbing his jersey.

Runyan also wrote that Lynch was "the only player from either team who ran from the sideline to midfield to insider himself into a situation in which he was not directly involved."

Lynch has already appealed his suspension, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.