ASHBURN, Virginia -- The Washington Redskins will be without their best corner for a second consecutive week, as Josh Norman was ruled out for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a fractured rib.

Norman had held out hope that he'd play Monday, having increased his activity Thursday and Friday. He was limited, but he did participate in individual drills. Norman did not practice Saturday, and coach Jay Gruden said he had yet to be cleared by doctors.

Editor's Picks In hindsight, Carson Wentz was choice over Kirk Cousins There aren't many quarterbacks in the NFL with a brighter future than Philadelphia's Carson Wentz.

Eagles' new challenge: keeping 'Super' expectations in check A 5-1 start has made the Eagles early favorites in the NFC, creating a good problem for coach Doug Pederson, who vows to keep his players focused.

Redskins-Eagles Part II could go a long way in deciding the NFC East A win by the Eagles would give Philadelphia a season sweep and a virtual 3½-game lead in the division over the Redskins. 2 Related

Meanwhile, fellow starting corner Bashaud Breeland was listed as questionable with a sprained MCL. Breeland said after practice that he felt good and Gruden said "he's looking better," but the Redskins won't have his likely status until after Sunday's walk-through.

Losing Norman is a crucial blow for the secondary, as he was playing at a high level, holding down the left side. His ability to play multiple coverages -- and in a variety of ways -- enables him to sometimes fool quarterbacks about what he's playing.

The Redskins, however, like their youth and depth at corner, and they will start third-year Quinton Dunbar while also using rookie Fabian Moreau. Both players are capable of helping and playing well.

If Breeland can't play, both Dunbar and Moreau would start with second-year Kendall Fuller continuing as the main slot corner.

Dunbar started in place of Norman vs. San Francisco last week. He's considered a long, rangy corner who loves to play press-man coverage, which would help him against a physical receiver such as the Eagles' Alshon Jeffery. The Redskins have allowed 46 catches by receivers, second fewest in the NFL -- though they've only played five games.

Three other starters are questionable: left tackle Trent Williams (knee), running back Rob Kelley (ankle) and linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder).

Gruden said Friday that he expected Kelley to play, and that Williams remained "gimpy" and that they'd know more about his chances Sunday. Backup safeties Deshazor Everett (hamstring) and Stefan McClure (knee) are questionable.