Browns wide receivers Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman were sent home last weekend after missing the team's curfew the night before Cleveland's loss to the Texans in Houston, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and multiple reports.

The NFL Network first reported the incident Saturday, saying that Browns coach Hue Jackson would not lower his curfew standards for Britt and Coleman, who both were injured at the time and would not have played in the game.

But a source told Schefter that in previous weeks, injured Browns players who were going to be inactive for games had not been required to adhere to curfew.

Britt, who was out last week with a groin injury, and Coleman, who is on injured reserve with a broken hand, returned to the team hotel in Houston at 1:15 a.m. local time last Saturday night, well after the team's 11 p.m. curfew, the source told Schefter. The receivers did not go to the game -- a 33-17 loss for the winless Browns -- and arrived back in Cleveland at the same time as the rest of the team, the source told Schefter.

The Browns have declined comment on this report. Britt is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans but is expected to play, according to Schefter.

Britt signed a four-year, $32.5 million deal with the Browns this past offseason but has struggled in his first season with Cleveland, hauling in just eight receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown in four games.

Coleman was Cleveland's first-round draft selection last year but has been plagued by injuries, appearing in just 12 games since the start of the 2016 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.