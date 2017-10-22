Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, listed as questionable due to a foot injury, is considered a game-day decision for Sunday's division matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jaguars are not confident that their rookie star will be able to play, but they want to test him pregame to see if he feels better. The team has not given up hope that he can play, but it will be tough.

Fournette said Thursday that he ran for the first time since he was injured late in the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week. He did some change-of-direction work Friday to see if his right ankle can handle the strain.

Fournette is second in the league in rushing (596 yards) and carries (130). He has 15 catches for 136 yards. He accounts for 36 percent of the Jaguars' total offensive yardage.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.