The Tennessee Titans are expected to have two of their offensive weapons back against the winless Cleveland Browns.

Running back DeMarco Murray and tight end Delanie Walker are both expected to play Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Murray returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday after missing Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions. Walker didn't practice on Friday, after being a limited participant on Thursday due to a calf injury.

There aren't many players who dislike missing games more than Murray, who will play despite the fact that he could have received two weeks to rest his hamstring with Tennessee having a bye next week.

Murray has been bothered by the hamstring injury since training camp.

"It's very frustrating," said Murray, who has 313 rushing yards in his six games this season. "If it's something I can play through and fight through, I'm going to try to do that and worry about the aftermath when it's done, no matter what the repercussions may be."

Walker, who has routinely drawn double and triple coverage as the Titans' most threatening receiving option this season, has played through minor lower-body injuries in the past.

