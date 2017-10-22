Doctors told the Green Bay Packers that they believe Aaron Rodgers will be able to resume throwing from his broken collarbone in six weeks, giving him a chance to return near the end of the regular season, league sources told ESPN.

But for Rodgers to even make it back before the regular season is over, the Packers will have to do their part. The Packers and Vikings are tied atop the NFC North with 4-2 records, with the Lions only one game behind them.

Editor's Picks Packers place Rodgers on IR following surgery The Packers are finalizing plans for Aaron Rodgers' recovery after surgery on his collarbone went "very well," according to coach Mike McCarthy.

If the Packers can stay in the NFC North race, or even compete for a wild-card spot, the team thinks there is a chance Rodgers can rejoin them later this season. If the Packers struggle and fall out of playoff contention, there would be no reason to push Rodgers to return. So in a roundabout way, each win over the next eight weeks increases the possibility of Rodgers being able to return.

Rodgers broke his right clavicle in Sunday's loss at Minnesota after Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hit Rodgers and took him to the ground. Rodgers landed on his right shoulder. He underwent surgery Thursday.

By being placed on injured reserve, Rodgers cannot be activated until the Packers play the Panthers on Dec. 17. The Packers then close out their season with back-to-back NFC North games against Minnesota on Dec. 23 and at Detroit on Dec. 31.

Rodgers missed seven weeks the last time he broke his left collarbone, but some believe that surgery actually could quicken his healing time.

Brett Hundley will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Saints at Lambeau Field. Hundley threw one touchdown and three interceptions in relief of Rodgers against the Vikings.