The national anthem issue has become so big within the league that it has delayed the completion of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension, league sources told ESPN.

It's not that Goodell's deal has been derailed -- it still is expected to get done and has been papered, sources told ESPN -- but the overwhelming majority of the NFL's attention has been diverted to handling the anthem issue, which has affected TV ratings, merchandise sales and the country's feelings about football.

Had it not been for the national anthem issue, Goodell's contract very well might have been completed at last week's owners meeting in New York City. However, because the issue has become so critical to the league, the NFL's compensation committee spent about only 20 minutes Wednesday discussing Goodell's extension, with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank leading that talk, sources told ESPN.

The committee still insists Goodell's deal will be completed, but there is other business that currently is more pressing.

"The anthem issue has overridden everything -- and I do mean everything," one source told ESPN this weekend.

The focus on the national anthem issue even has overshadowed other league business. At last week's meetings, owners discussed making a dramatic shift from papered tickets to football games to all digital ticking, which will be in place for the 2018 season, sources told ESPN. The topic got no attention.

The NFL announced the 2018 draft would be held in Dallas, which now will become the first NFL draft to be held inside a stadium, but that also did not get anywhere near the focus that the anthem issue did.