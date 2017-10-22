Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews will return to action Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, weeks before originally anticipated after suffering a broken thumb in Week 4.

Matthews will wear a splint over his glove to stabilize the thumb, a source told ESPN. He might choose to cut out the thumb slot from his glove in order to make the splint more effective.

Matthews is likely to slide back into his starting role given the team's need for a more consistent receiving threat in the passing game.

NFL Network first reported the news on Matthews' status.