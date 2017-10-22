GREEN BAY, Wis. -- New Orleans Saints receiver Willie Snead is inactive for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, the team announced.

Snead was listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis all week with a hamstring injury. But it's unclear whether the decision was solely health-related or if Snead is also still shaking off the rust from missing the first four games of the season because of suspension and injury.

Snead returned from the hamstring injury last week, but he had just one catch for 11 yards on a total of 21 snaps in New Orleans' 52-38 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Snead obviously has the potential to play a bigger role in the Saints' offense down the road -- as he did over the past two years with a combined 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns. But it will be hard to expect that level of production until he begins playing a more consistent role alongside fellow receivers Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr. and Brandon Coleman.

Snead was suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, stemming from a DUI arrest. His playing time also was limited throughout the preseason.