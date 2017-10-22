        <
          Jags RB Leonard Fournette inactive vs. Colts with foot injury

          11:58 AM ET
          • Michael DiRoccoESPN Staff Writer
          INDIANAPOLIS -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will not play against the Colts because of an ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

          Fournette did not practice all week but said Thursday that he believed he would be able to play.

          He is second in the league in rushing (596 yards) and carries (130) and also has 15 catches for 136 yards. He accounts for 36 percent of the Jaguars' total offensive yardage.

          Chris Ivory, who has 162 yards on 40 carries and 16 catches for 143 yards, will start.

          T.J. Yeldon, the Jaguars' second-round pick in 2015, will be active for the first time this season.

