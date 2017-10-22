Biggest NFL injuries of Week 7

Matthew Berry and Tim Hasselbeck break down the fantasy value of Chris Ivory after finding out Leonard Fournette was officially ruled inactive vs. the Colts. (1:54)

Here are the most significant NFL injuries in Week 7:

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Fournette will not play against the Colts because of an ankle injury he suffered in the Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The rookie did not practice all week, but he said Thursday that he believed he would be able to play. Chris Ivory gets the start in his stead, and T.J. Yeldon has been activated for the first time this season.

Thursday

David Amerson, CB, Oakland Raiders: Amerson sustained a foot injury during Thursday night's win against the Chiefs, and was replaced by Sean Smith. Amerson has also dealt with a concussion this season.