MINNEAPOLIS -- Wide receiver Mike Wallace has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a concussion, reducing an already-thinned-out Baltimore Ravens wide receiver group.

Wallace took a vicious hit to the head from Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo in the first quarter, which drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty. After being ruled out, an emotional Wallace was spotted on the sideline trying to find his helmet, searching in every equipment case.

The Ravens were already short-handed at wide receiver. Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Chris Matthews (thigh) were all scratched before the game.

This leaves Joe Flacco and the Ravens with three healthy wide receivers -- Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and recently signed Griff Whalen -- who combined for 12 catches for 104 yards and no touchdowns entering this game.

Wallace was listed as questionable with a back injury and was limited in practice all week. He has played in 71 consecutive games and was returning to Minnesota, where he played in 2015.