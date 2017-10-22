INDIANAPOLIS -- The struggling Indianapolis Colts lost three defensive starters in the first half of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Rashaan Melvin, who has been the team's cornerback this season, left the game in the first half with a concussion. Chris Milton replaced Melvin at cornerback.

Rookie safety Malik Hooker, who has three interceptions this season, was injured while trying to make a tackle on a 50-yard completion to Allen Hurns. The Colts didn't announce what Hooker's injury was, but he was grabbing his right knee while on the ground before getting up and limping to the sideline and then to the locker room. Veteran Darius Butler moved into the lineup with Matthias Farley at safety.

Linebacker John Simon, who returned an interception for a touchdown against Tennessee in Week 6, suffered a stinger late in the first half. Barkevious Mingo moved into the lineup for Simon with the Colts trailing 17-0.

Starting center Ryan Kelly has also been ruled out the rest of the game with a hamstring injury suffered in the first half. Mike Person is the new center.