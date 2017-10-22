CHICAGO -- Bears rookie safety Eddie Jackson had a historic performance in Sunday's first half against the Carolina Panthers.

Jackson became the first player in league history to score multiple 75-plus-yard defensive touchdowns in one game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

A fourth-round pick out of Alabama, Jackson scooped up a live ball that bounced off the hands of Carolina's Curtis Samuel -- officially scored as a fumble by Panthers quarterback Cam Newton -- and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown on the game's opening drive.

Bears rookie Eddie Jackson made history on Sunday with this 75-yard fumble return touchdown and a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown on Sunday. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Jackson struck again in the second quarter, when he intercepted a deflected Newton pass intended for Kelvin Benjamin and took it back 76 yards for a score.

Jackson is the first player with two defensive touchdowns in a game since Tennessee's Zach Brown in Week 17 of 2012. He's also the first player to return both a fumble and an interception for a touchdown in the same game since former Chargers defensive back Antonio Cromartie accomplished the feat in Week 8 of 2007.

Largely thanks to Jackson's heroics, the Bears led Carolina 17-3 at halftime -- the first time the Bears had been up by 14 points at halftime since the 2015 season versus the Rams. Chicago won that game 37-13.