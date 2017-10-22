        <
          Jaguars rookie Cam Robinson suffers ankle injury

          3:18 PM ET
          • Michael DiRoccoESPN Staff Writer
          INDIANAPOLIS -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie left tackle Cam Robinson suffered a left ankle injury on the second offensive play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and did not return.

          Robinson spent several minutes down on the field before being helped to the sideline, where he sat on the bench with a towel over his head before being taken into the locker room. The team ruled him out early in the third quarter.

          Robinson had played every snap since the Jaguars drafted him 34th overall. The Jaguars now are without their top two draft picks and two starting offensive linemen, as running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) and center Brandon Linder (illness) were both inactive for Sunday's game.

