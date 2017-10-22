CLEVELAND -- The streak of NFL streaks ended Sunday when Browns left tackle Joe Thomas left the game in the third quarter with what was announced as a triceps injury in what appeared to be his left arm.

Thomas had played every snap for the Browns since he was the draft's third overall pick in 2007 -- a streak of 10,363 in a row.

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas' historic snaps streak ended Sunday because of a triceps injury. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Thomas was injured with 5:35 left in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by Duke Johnson. He went down after the play holding his left elbow.

Thomas was checked on the sideline, then went into the locker room shortly after. The team announced he would not return. Spencer Drango replaced him.

The crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium gave Thomas a standing ovation as he left the field, and Titans left left tackle Taylor Lewan ran more than halfway across the field to pat Thomas on the shoulder as he left the field.