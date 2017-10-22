Cardinals QB Carson Palmer makes his way to the locker room after sustaining a hard hit from the Rams defense in the second quarter. (0:45)

LONDON -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer left Sunday's 33-0 loss to the Los Angeles Rams late in the second quarter with a broken left arm and will have surgery when the team returns to Arizona, coach Bruce Arians said.

Arians expects Palmer to miss anywhere between eight weeks and the rest of the season.

Palmer was hit by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as he threw with 5:48 left in the first half. The pass was intercepted by Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner.

Palmer was evaluated by team doctors on the sideline at Twickenham Stadium. He jogged around the field and to the locker room shortly after, making sure not to move his left arm while he ran.

Palmer left the game with Arizona down 6-0, and the Rams capitalized on the interception on the next play when running back Todd Gurley scored from 18 yards out.

He was replaced by Drew Stanton, who finished 5-of-14 for 62 yards and an interception. Palmer was 10-for-18 for 122 yards and an interception when he left the game.