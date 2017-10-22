LONDON -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams late in the second quarter with a left arm injury and will not return.

Palmer was hit as he threw with 5:48 left in the first half. The pass was intercepted by Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner.

Palmer was evaluated by team doctors on the sideline at Twickenham Stadium. He jogged around the field and to the locker room shortly after, making sure not to move his left arm while he ran.

He left the game with Arizona down 6-0, and the Rams capitalized on the interception on the next play when running back Todd Gurley scored from 18 yards out.

Palmer was 10-for-18 for 122 yards and an interception when he left the game.