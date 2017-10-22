CLEVELAND -- DeShone Kizer's return to the starting lineup for the Cleveland Browns lasted one half and three plays.

Editor's Picks Injury ends Joe Thomas' snap streak at 10,363 Browns Pro Bowl offensive tackle Joe Thomas missed the first play of his NFL career with an injured left triceps, an injury that also knocked him out of Sunday's game against the Titans.

Cody Kessler replaced Kizer with the Browns trailing 6-3 the Tennessee Titans and 9:32 left in the third quarter.

Kizer had thrown interceptions on consecutive passes to end the first half and start the second.

Kessler had been inactive every game before Sunday, serving as the third quarterback behind Kizer and Kevin Hogan. It's the second time this season Kizer has been benched. Hogan replaced him against the Jets in week five, and Hogan started the sixth game in Houston.

Sunday, Kizer was 12-for-20 for 114 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. His rating before he was replaced was 36.2.

For the season Kizer had thrown an NFL high 11 interceptions, eight inside the opponents 40, also an NFL high. Kessler guided the Browns to a game-toeing field goal on his first drive.