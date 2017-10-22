Jay Cutler gets hit after his pass to Kenny Stills and is forced to leave the game. (0:27)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Dolphins starting quarterback Jay Cutler was knocked out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a chest injury but backup Matt Moore rallied Miami to a 31-28 victory.

Cutler took a shot from Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins early in the third quarter and was helped to the sidelines. Cutler was taken into the locker room soon after for further evaluation. Miami backup quarterback Matt Moore entered the game for Cutler.

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Jets in the third quarter after a hard hit. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Moore threw for two touchdowns in Cutler's absence, rallying the Dolphins from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit. Kicker Cody Parkey kicked a 39-yard-field goal in the final minute after Jets quarterback Josh McCown threw an interception deep in his own territory.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil also left Sunday's game in the third quarter with an injury to his left knee.

The Dolphins are no stranger to quarterback injuries. Former starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending knee injury last August, which spurned Miami to sign Cutler out of retirement with a one-year, $10 million contract.