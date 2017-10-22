CLEVELAND -- Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker appears to have avoided a season-ending injury Sunday after his right ankle got caught up underneath him as a Browns defender attempted to take him down after an overtime catch.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said after Tennessee's 12-9 win that Walker has a sprained right ankle and "we'll see" if he has to miss time after the Titans return from their bye Nov. 5 against Baltimore.

It appears more significant than a traditional low ankle sprain and Walker could undergo further tests to ensure he doesn't have additional damage. Walker was using a crutch to get around the locker room after the game. He had his right ankle wrapped with heavy taping.

Overall, this was relatively good news considering how the injury looked when it occurred. Walker remained on the field for several moments before being helped up by trainers and hobbling to the sidelines without being able to put pressure on his right ankle.

Walker led the Titans with seven catches for 63 yards. He has been the only Titans receiving option who has consistently drawn double coverage from defenses and still leads the team in receptions.

Titans running back DeMarco Murray suffered a minor shoulder injury. Left guard Quinton Spain aggravated his turf toe. Mularkey doesn't believe either will miss time.