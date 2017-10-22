Colts head coach Chuck Pagano says the he's "very disappointed" after losing 27-0 to the Jaguars, adding there wasn't much of anything his team did well on Sunday. (0:53)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton criticized the play of his team's offensive line after the group gave up 10 sacks in a 27-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

"We were winning our matchups. The O-line just has to play better," he said when asked if it was hard for the Colts' offense to get into a rhythm with quarterback Jacoby Brissett constantly being hit.

Hilton, who had only two catches for 27 yards, was asked what the receiving group can do better to help Brissett.

"We've got to take some pride up front and block for him. What if we put them back there and take those hits? We've got to start up front." T.Y. Hilton

"Far as receiving, nothing can change," Hilton said. "We've got to take some pride up front and block for him. What if we put them back there and take those hits? We've got to start up front. Once we get the O-line going and back in rhythm, we will be fine."

The 10 sacks on Sunday tied for the second-most given up in Colts franchise history.

"I would probably say without looking at the film it wasn't very good," coach Chuck Pagano said. "You credit Jacksonville, right? Ten sacks. You're not going to do much giving up 10 sacks."

The offensive line has been a struggle every season under Pagano, and it's part of the reason quarterback Andrew Luck is still out rehabbing from right shoulder surgery in January. The Colts have given up 28 sacks this season.

The Colts missed guard Jack Mewhort, who is out for the season with a knee injury, tackle Denzelle Good, who is on injured reserve with a wrist injury, center Deyshawn Bond, who is out for the season with a torn quad, and starting center Ryan Kelly, who didn't play in the second half Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

Hilton's criticism of the offensive line adds to what has already been a trying season for the Colts. Luck is sidelined indefinitely, the defense went into Sunday ranked 29th in the NFL, and the Colts' next three games are at Cincinnati, at Houston and against Pittsburgh.

"What is it, two in a row we've lost? Next week it's going to be a tough game," Hilton said. "We've got Cincinnati, so we've got to bring it all, or the same thing will happen."