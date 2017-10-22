Less than a minute into Sunday's game at Heinz Field, Vontaze Burfict kicked Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix with both feet, raising the possibility of yet another suspension for the Cincinnati Bengals linebacker.

Nix had blocked Burfict into a pile on the second play of the game. While on his back, Burfict aimed both his feet at Nix's face mask. He appeared to land a glancing blow.

Line judge Mark Perlman was close to the play but declined to call a penalty (NFL rules allow for an unsportsmanlike conduct call for kicking an opponent, "even if no contact is made.").

Although a penalty might have been in order, typically a kick would not raise the possibility of a suspension. But Burfict has already served two career suspensions for late or illegal hits; each came in the first three games in each of the past two seasons. Burfict also has been fined more than $800,000 for rules infractions.

NFL policy calls for a substantial escalation of discipline if incidents continue. The policy states that: "A player who is a repeat offender should expect more severe discipline, and fines third offenses and beyond in the same season or based on prior seasons' violations will be established on a case-by-case basis, and may increase substantially." The NFL office hasn't been shy about suspending players this season.

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan served a one-game suspension for an illegal hit on Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams. Oakland Raiders tailback Marshawn Lynch, meanwhile, is appealing a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area Thursday night and making contact with an official.