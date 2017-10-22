Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro discusses using screw-in cleats at Lambeau Field and why he'll need to take up coach Sean Payton's offer for a free pedicure. (0:32)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The New Orleans Saints earned an extra perk with their fourth straight victory on Sunday: free pedicures.

Saints coach Sean Payton promised players that he would take care of their feet if they successfully navigated the slippery Lambeau Field turf on Sunday by wearing the uncomfortable, longer, metal, screw-in cleats that players don't like.

Payton told ESPN's Dianna Russini that he was already working to have manicurists in place at the facility Monday before he boarded the flight home after New Orleans' 26-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

"We will be taking him up on that offer Monday," Saints running back Mark Ingram said after he and backfield-mate Alvin Kamara each gained more than 100 yards from scrimmage Sunday. "I don't know about everybody else. But I'm gonna holler at him tomorrow morning for my pedicure."

Saints receiver Ted Ginn Jr., who caught seven passes for 141 yards Sunday, chimed in from a nearby locker, "I'm getting mine!"

"Oh, I'm a pedicure guy ... it's part of my swag," Ginn said. "I need to put my feet up in that hot water with all this running he got me doing."

Even Drew Brees, who said he didn't know about Payton's offer, said he will "absolutely" take advantage.

"You gotta take care of your feet," said Brees, who was asked if he'll get his toenails painted.

"Nah, just go with the clear," Brees said before chuckling. "I'm ashamed I even know that."

Payton spent the week harping on footing at Lambeau Field, which is notorious for tripping up visiting teams. Payton showed the team video clips throughout the week of other players slipping at Lambeau. And he insisted his players wore screw-in cleats. Although that sounds like a simple directive, players value their comfort when they're trying to play at a high speed.

For instance, Ingram said he stuck with the molded plastic cleats on the grass field at London's Wembley Stadium, even though Payton recommended the screw-ins.

"Usually when we talk screw-ins, he mentions it one time, and that's kind of it. But he was on it this week," Ingram said. "He just kept bringing it up, kept pressing the issue. So everybody was like, 'Hey, we gotta put on these studs because if you slip you don't want to hear his mouth coming over there looking at your cleats.'"