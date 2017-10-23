CARSON, Calif. -- With two losses in a row and three losses in their past four games, the Denver Broncos might still be 3-3 with 10 games to play, but the players think the season has reached a tipping point.

In Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center, the Broncos were shut out for the first time since 1992, and the most used word to describe it all was "embarrassing.''

Asked if he thought the Broncos were at a critical point in the season, linebacker Von Miller said yes.

"100 percent, 100 percent it is,'' Miller said. "We're in a really tough spot ... We're in a tough stretch, we've been there before, it's nothing new, we've just got to keep balling and get out of this funk we're in.''

Asked if he would characterize what transpired Sunday as embarrassing, quarterback Trevor Siemian said: "Yeah, absolutely, we got shut out. We've got to figure it out.''

Linebacker Von Miller agreed that the Broncos have "100 percent" reached a critical point in their season after Sunday's 21-0 loss dropped Denver to 3-3. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

"It is [embarrassing],'' wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said. "As an offense, we ain't playing our best ball right now.''

The Broncos have yet to win on the road in two tries this season and now face trips to Kansas City and Philadelphia in the next two weeks. The Broncos do not play at home again until Nov. 12 against the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, the team's offense gained just 251 yards. It has now scored 42 points in the past four games combined. Of the Broncos' 13 trips to the red zone in those four games, they have come away with a touchdown just twice.

"There's no way to cut it: You can't lose two games straight and not have issues,'' Miller said.

"Everybody is going to point fingers,'' Thomas said. "The same people who do don't play this sport and ain't got nothing to do with what goes on.''

Coach Vance Joseph was asked following the game if the team's offensive struggles would cause any issues inside the locker room after the defense held the Chargers to 242 total yards, including a goal-line stand as Los Angeles had four tries from the 1-yard line in the first quarter.

An emphatic "no, it won't be a problem'' was his answer, and he later added "to get shut out is not acceptable.''