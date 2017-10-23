        <
          Ravens RB Alex Collins meets with bullying victim

          11:39 PM ET
          • Jamison HensleyESPN Staff Writer
          MINNEAPOLIS -- Two weeks ago, Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins sent an inspirational message on Twitter to a 12-year-old who was being bullied.

          Before Sunday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium, Collins got a chance to meet Carl face to face.

          They first connected on Oct. 7, when someone asked Collins on Twitter for any advice he would give to a boy being bullied for taking Irish dance lessons. Collins, who has taken Irish dance lessons himself, responded: "Never stop doing the things you love because someone else doesnt agree. chase your dreams Carl and don't let them stop you from being great!"

          Carl got a chance to shake hands with Collins after making the trip from Iowa to Minnesota.

          "I just put myself in his shoes and just spoke from the heart to let him know that you may face some adversity in life, but never let that stop you from doing what you want to do," Collins said last week. "You fight through it. And you keep pushing hard. That was the message I was trying to get across to him."

