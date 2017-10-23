Indianapolis Colts rookie safety Malik Hooker will miss the rest of the season after tearing ligaments in his right knee Sunday against the Jaguars, he announced in a Twitter post.

Hooker, the Colts' first-round draft pick, was injured on a 50-yard pass play from Blake Bortles to Allen Hurns late in the first half of Indianapolis' 27-0 loss.

After a cart drove onto the field to take Hooker back to the locker room, the rookie got up and walked to the sideline under his own power. He was declared out for the game.

Veteran Darius Butler moved into the lineup with Matthias Farley at safety.

Hooker has three interceptions this season and was tied for second in the league heading into Week 7.

