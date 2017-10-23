After a sideline incident with assistant head coach Tom Cable, Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin explains that his frustration was with the players' execution and that he and Cable share one of the best player-coach relationships. (0:54)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin expressed regret about shoving offensive line coach Tom Cable in a heated sideline moment during the team's 24-7 win over the Giants on Sunday.

The incident came during the second quarter, with Seattle trailing 7-0. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he told Cable to talk to Seattle's offense on the sideline after it came off the field, but Baldwin wanted quarterback Russell Wilson to be the one doing the talking. The CBS broadcast showed a replay of Baldwin trying to push Cable aside with one hand while yelling toward Wilson as several other offensive players huddled around them.

Baldwin took responsibility for the incident and said he apologized to Cable. The two appeared to be talking amicably at the end of the first half, with Cable putting his arm around Baldwin as the two walked off the field together.

"I lost my cool, 100 percent my fault," Doug Baldwin said in apologizing for shoving assistant coach Tom Cable during a player huddle on the sideline Sunday. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

"I lost my cool. It's 100 percent my fault," Baldwin said. "At that moment, I was really frustrated with the offense as a whole. Not the coaching staff -- the players. Again, it goes back to our X's and O's. We had the playcalls. We just didn't execute. Whether it was passing the ball, blocking, catching, jumping offsides, false starting, whatever it may be, we weren't executing as players, and to me there is nothing a coach can say. We have to take accountability for that."

Carroll answered in the affirmative when asked if he wished the situation would have been handled differently, but he called it "no big deal." Baldwin said he wished he would have gotten his point across in a different way, but he made it clear that he wasn't going after Cable.

"Y'all know I love Cable to death," he said. "Me and Cable have one of the best relationships from coach to player. That was 100 percent my fault. I already apologized to him. He knows how I am. It's just at that moment, the players needed to realize it's the players -- it's not the coaches."