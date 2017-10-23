A judge has rejected the NFL's request for an expedited hearing on Ezekiel Elliott's injunction of his six-game suspension, meaning the Dallas Cowboys running back will be available to play Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled Monday that Elliott's hearing will be held, as originally scheduled, on Oct. 30.

The NFL had sought an expedited hearing on the temporary restraining order granted to Elliott last week in the ongoing court battle over his six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

In its filing, the league said the NFL Players Association cannot satisfy the requirements for preliminary relief, cannot demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits and hasn't shown that it, or Elliott, will suffer irreparable harm absent an injunction.

Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott in August after the NFL concluded that he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with his then-girlfriend. But the running back has played all season as the case has made its way through the legal system.

Elliott is coming off a career-high performance in Week 7, as he posted 219 total yards (147 rushing, 72 receiving) with three touchdowns in the Cowboys' 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.