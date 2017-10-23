GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Bart Starr returned to Green Bay over the weekend and was introduced during Sunday's game at Lambeau Field as the Packers commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Super Bowl II team, and the Starr family donated several items to the Packers Hall of Fame.

And then Cherry Starr, Bart's wife, said it would be their last trip to Green Bay.

"It's been a wonderful weekend, and I'm emotional saying this, but it will be our last trip back," Cherry Starr sad. "Everyone's been so gracious, it's been absolutely memorable, beautiful, beautiful weekend. All of you were responsible for making it happen for us. We love you all, we love our fans, we love this city and we'll miss you so much."

However, Cherry said nearly the same thing nearly two years ago after they came back to Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving Night in 2015, when Brett Favre's retired number was unveiled.

"She said the same thing two years ago, and I said 'nope,' and I wasn't about to argue with her," Bart Jr said. "I always have a different take, which is, 'You don't know what the future holds.' He likes goals, he likes trying to do things like that. I understand, she was sure that the last one was the last one. I said, 'No it's not. We're coming back.'"

The 83-year-old Starr is more than three years removed from suffering multiple strokes, a heart attack and seizures.

"I'm really happy to be here," Starr said. "We're really pleased to be here."

Starr made only those brief comments during Monday's presentation to the Packers Hall of Fame, which received Starr's Super Bowl II championship ring, with three diamonds (one for each championship from 1965-67), his Super Bowl I and II MVP jacket presented to him at Super Bowl 50 and other Starr family items.

Afterward, he smiled and posed for pictures with the items.

Bart Starr, with his wife Cherry and Packers HOF president Tom Konop, with the items the Starr family donated. Rob Demovsky/ESPN

Bart Jr. said this trip would not have been possible as recently last May, when his father's heath had declined.

"From February to May, there would have been zero chance he could've come up here," Bart Jr. said. "A couple of months ago, we said, 'We can do this. We'd love to get back.'"

The items donated by the Starr family will be on display in the Packers Hall of Fame, which is located in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

"I thought we need to insure that this jewelry will never, ever be in the wrong hands and will never be sold," Cherry said. "No one will ever profit off of Bart's jewelry. So thank you for giving us this avenue that we know it's protected."

She then turned toward her husband and said: "The nice thing, honey, is thousands and thousands of people are going to enjoy seeing all your treasures, and that could not make us happier."