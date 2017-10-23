Jay Cutler gets hit after his pass to Kenny Stills and is forced to leave the game. (0:27)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase confirmed starting quarterback Jay Cutler has "multiple cracked ribs" and that his chances of playing Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens are not strong.

"Right now it doesn't look real good," Gase said of Cutler's status.

Cutler was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the New York Jets. Cutler took a hit from Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins and received an MRI on his ribs Sunday evening.

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Backup Matt Moore replaced Cutler and led the Dolphins from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Jets. Moore threw for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Moore is expected to get his first start of the season Thursday against Baltimore while Miami also examines its short-term backup options.

"We're kind of going through the process right now," Gase said. "So we got to figure out what we're going to do and figure out the transaction we need to make."

The Dolphins persuadedCutler to come out of retirement in the summer after former starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp. Cutler to a one-year, $10 million contract with Miami and has thrown for 995 yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions and has a 78.8 passer rating in six games.