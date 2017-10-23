Filling in for an injured Dan Bailey, Cowboys safety Jeff Heath takes over the kicking duties and knocks down 2-of-3 extra point attempts. (0:26)

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys will be without kicker Dan Bailey for "weeks" because of a groin strain in his kicking leg, according to a source.

Bailey suffered the injury while kicking into the net during Sunday's 40-10 win against the San Francisco 49ers. Safety Jeff Heath took over the kicking duties for the rest of the game, making 2 -of-3 point-after attempts.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday, executive vice president Stephen Jones all but ruled out Bailey from next week's game against the Washington Redskins, saying, "This could be more than a week at a time."

Dan Bailey could be out weeks with a groin strain. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

According to ESPN Insider Field Yates, the Cowboys will work out Mike Nugent, Jason Myers, Younghoe Koo and Sam Irwin-Hill.

Bailey, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, has made all seven of his field goal attempts and all 16 extra points.

Nugent, who was beat out by Aldrick Rosas for the New York Giants this summer, has the most experience. In 12 seasons, including seven with the Cincinnati Bengals, Nugent has made 236 of 292 field goals (80.8 percent).

Myers was released last week by the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing four of 15 attempts this season, including two against the Los Angeles Rams. He had been Jacksonville's kicker since 2015. Koo made the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent but made only three of six field goal attempts, missing what would have been two game-winning tries.

Irwin-Hill went to training camp with the Cowboys and was among their final cuts. He made all seven point-after attempts and made two-of-hree field goal tries. He has yet to kick in a regular-season game in his career.