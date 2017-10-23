PHILADELPHIA -- Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will play Monday night with a somber heart -- and with a heavy dose of emotion.

Cousins announced on Twitter that his grandmother, Jean Cousins, died suddenly Sunday night. It's the same grandmother from whom Cousins bought the conversion van that he drove to and from games and practice in 2014. And it's the same grandmother whom Cousins used to go to college football games as a kid while driving in the van.

Cousins once lived with her as he trained outside of Chicago. His grandfather died shortly before Cousins bought the van.

Cousins has talked often about what his family means to him; he and his wife, Julie, had their first child last month. Cousins posted a note about his grandmother's passing on his Instagram account, saying: "She left a Spiritual heritage for her children's children (Deut 6:2) Her favorite song was 'In the Garden'. She I now living that hymn more than ever before!"

Cousins and the Redskins play a difficult game Monday at Philadelphia. The Eagles could take a commanding 2.5 game lead over Washington, having already beaten the Redskins in the season opener. Cousins is 0-5 when playing on Monday night, including 0-4 since becoming the full-time starter in 2015. But he's 2-0 in Sunday night games the last two years.

Cousins, though, is 4-2 when playing a divisional rival in the second time that season. And he's 4-1 vs. the Eagles as a starter with 10 touchdowns, three interception and a 66.5 total QBR rating and 96.4 passer rating.