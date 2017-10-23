In the Steelers' victory against the Bengals, Vontaze Burfict appears to kick Roosevelt Nix in the helmet. This is not the first time the Bengals LB has had trouble when playing the Steelers. (0:44)

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker won't face a suspension for kicking Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix, a league spokesman told ESPN. Burfict could still be fined for the hit, which is currently being reviewed by the league.

On the second play of the game, Nix blocked Burfict into a pile of players and appeared to push him off the pile. Burfict, on his back, kicked at Nix with both feet then pointed in his direction with an official standing nearby. No flag was thrown.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said he thought the incident play was 'overblown,' but said Burfict and the rest of the team knows they should not react to what other players are doing.

"I think the player pushes Vontaze back after the play ... the official is right there and warned (Nix) to not do that," Lewis said.

Burfict has already served a three-game suspension this year for a preseason hit to Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman. He also served a three-game suspension last season and was fined $75,000 in 2016 for stomping on the leg of then-Patriots running bvack LeGarrette Blount.

Nix told reporters after the game that he felt the kick but the official said he didn't see it.

"My fullback got kicked in the face. That's just not football to me. I don't think that's a respectable play," Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell told reporters after the game.